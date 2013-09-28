Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Kanye's Twitter Tirade On Last Night's Show

Kanye West went on an obscene, off the rails Twitter tirade against Jimmy Kimmel Thursday night after the late night host mocked the rapper during a show sketch earlier this week.

Kimmel initially responded on Twitter, but then addressed the whole messy situation on his show last night.

“Kanye West called me about an hour ago in my office and he’s very angry about a bit we aired this week,” Kimmel told viewers. “He said a lot of things. He told me I had two choices: to apologise publicly … and that was really the only choice. He said ‘your life is going to be much better if you apologise.'”

“I don’t know why he’s angry,” Kimmel continued. “The bit was pretty innocuous,” but he adds, “I always wanted to be in a rap feud.”

“Right now we’re at DefKanye Five,” he quipped.

Watch Kimmel not apologise on last night’s show:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.