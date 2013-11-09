Jimmy Kimmel Reimagines 'Thor' As Romantic Comedy 'Thor Actually'

Jimmy Kimmel is at it again, mashing up “Thor: The Dark World” with “Love Actually” to prove that Marvel can, in fact, market to female audiences.

“These superhero movies do very well at the box office,” Kimmel explained on last night’s show. “They’re primarily seen by men, but in an attempt to bring more women into the theatre this weekend, Marvel is trying to market it to women, too.”

Watch Kimmel’s funny trailer for “Thor” if it was re-imagined as a romantic comedy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

