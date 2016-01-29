Jimmy Kimmel explains everything you don't understand about the Kanye West-Wiz Khalifa feud

Jimmy Kimmel did God’s work on Wednesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when he quickly recapped the Twitter feud that blew up on social media between Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa.

The host started right from the beginning for those of us who didn’t follow the feud from its start.

“It’s a lot to digest,” Kimmel said. “But basically [Kanye] revealed that he is changing the title of his new album for the third time, an album he’s already calling the greatest album of all time. He’s changing it from ‘Swish’ to ‘Waves.'”

That is, apparently, the inciting incident. Rapper Wiz Khalifa responded by mentioning a rapper, Max B, who calls his style “the wave.” And then he set West off.

Like a comedy of errors, West thought that one of Khalifa’s tweets referred to his wife, Kim Kardashian West, which then escalated the feud. But Khalifa was really referring to marijuana.

And so West apologised and then brought the entire social-media battle right back to ground zero when he used the hashtag #WAVES.

“I guess he’s still calling it ‘Waves,'” Kimmel concluded. “He says he came up with waves. All this time, I thought it was the ocean that created waves. But I guess not.”

What was the purpose of all that? Kimmel doesn’t even try to explain. He does wonder about one thing, though.

“I do have to believe that [late rappers] Tupac [Shakur] and Biggie [Smalls] are watching this and saying, ‘You got to be kidding me.'”

Watch Kimmel’s recap of the Twitter feud below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel lost a ton of weight on this radical diet



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.