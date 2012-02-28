Jimmy Kimmel Unleashes The Ultimate Film: 'Movie: The Movie'

Photo: screenshot

Everyone gets excited for the Academy Awards to see the night’s biggest winners; however, there’s one more reason to get pumped for the evening—Jimmy Kimmel‘s post Oscar specials.In the past, he’s given us “The President’s Speech” and the Handsome Men’s Club.



Last night, Kimmel previewed a trailer for “the greatest film ever made,” “Movie: The Movie” featuring Gary Oldman as a centaur, Cameron Diaz falling for an inflatable tube man, Kate Beckinsale with Chewbacca and Daniel Day Lewis as Tyler Perry. You read that last one correctly.

And, let’s not forget Meryl Streep in a mustache.

Watch the clip below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

