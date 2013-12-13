Jimmy Kimmel Pranks Pedestrians On Ridiculous People Being Named TIME Person Of The Year

Pope Francis was named TIME’s Person of the Year yesterday, so obviously Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to prank people on the street about the decision.

Kimmel sent his “Lie Witness News” team to Hollywood Boulevard to get reactions from pedestrians who were told that Kris Jenner, Toronto ‘Crack Mayor’ Rob Ford, Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June, and other ridiculous figures had gotten the honour.

While many agreed that Kris Jenner “deserved the award,” some didn’t feel the same about Anthony Weiner. Watch the funny segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

