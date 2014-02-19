Here's What Happened When Jimmy Kimmel Told People On The Street That FDR Died On Monday

Jimmy Kimmel premiered a special edition of “Lie Witness News” Monday in honour of President’s Day.

“There are a lot of presidents who we don’t know much about so we sent a camera crew out to Hollywood Boulevard today to tell people that Franklin Delano Roosevelt died,” Kimmel explained of his latest stunt.

The only problem? FDR was born in 1882 and died in 1945.

But that didn’t stop people from remembering him fondly from his “funny Twitter account” or cameo in “Pearl Harbor.”

Watch the frightening segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

