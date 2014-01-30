Jimmy Kimmel Asks Pedestrians What They Thought Of The State Of The Union -- Before It Happened

President Obama delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, but prankster Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to interview people on the street before the speech asking what they thought of it.

“I think most people pretend to care about this thing but actually don’t,” offered Kimmel while introducing his latest “Lie Witness News” segment. “We asked people what they thought of Obama’s speech, but of course there’s no way they could have seen the speech … because it hadn’t happened yet.”

But that didn’t stop people from weighing in, calling the speech “awesome” and describing hilarious details.

