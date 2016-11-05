Jimmy Kimmel fooled people into thinking President Obama is running for a third term

The heated fight between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for president may have caused some anxiety in voters. For that reason, Jimmy Kimmel decided to offer a third option.

“I think it’s safe to say that this campaign hasn’t done wonders for our national morale,” the host said on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “And when there’s an election, especially this one, as contentious as this is, there’s a tendency to stop and appreciate what we have right now.”

So Kimmel sent a video team out to the streets of Los Angeles and told people that Barack Obama had made an announcement that he’s going to run for a third term.

As Kimmel’s interviewer said, “If it ain’t Barack, don’t fix it.”

Yes, a third term is impossible because it goes against the US Constitution’s 22nd amendment, but it doesn’t seem that the people captured in the video paid attention in government class.

Plus these folks lied about watching or hearing about the fake announcement. Is that worse than being ignorant about constitutional law?

Watch a new edition of Kimmel’s “Lie Witness News” below:

