Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Paula Deen's Apology Video With Blackface

Friday, Paula Deen was dropped from the Food Network after admitting she made racist remarks in the past.



It was perfect fodder for the late night hosts.

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Deen’s multiple awkward apologies.

Here’s a look at Deen in cupcake/blackface again:

Conan O’Brien noted Deen is appearing on “The Today Show” Wednesday morning because “they mostly keep that Roker guy outside.”

Last week, NBC late-night hosts Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon tore into Deen as well.

