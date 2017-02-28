Jimmy Kimmel was paid a shockingly small amount to host the chaotic Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the 89th annual Academy Awards that took place Sunday night, revealed back in December 2016 exactly how much he was getting paid for the gig.

It turns out he got paid $US15,000. Which is a lot of money for a few hours of airtime, but pretty low compared to his regular pay for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and given all the preparation that goes into hosting a live television event as widely seen as the Oscars. For hosting his own show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” he makes about $US13 to $US15 million a year. So for a well-to-do guy like Kimmel, the Oscar pay is peanuts peanuts.

In 2016, Kimmel said, “I’m not sure I was supposed to reveal this. But nobody told me not to. I consider this their fault.”

After the chaos that erupted at the end of Sunday night’s awards when “La La Land” was incorrectly named the best picture winner, Kimmel may have more to complain about when it comes to his relatively low pay.

“I knew I would screw this show up. I really did,” Kimmel said in a self-deprecating joke after the mistake was corrected and the “Moonlight” team was brought up to receive their rightful award.

A caveat here is that the network that broadcasts Kimmel’s late-night show, ABC, is also the channel that carries the Oscars, and he may have certain stipulations in his contracts for hosting things like the Oscars.

Kimmel’s contract with ABC ends in 2019, and he has said he’s considering retiring from late-night TV.

