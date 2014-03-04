Jimmy Kimmel Turns YouTube Memes Into Star-Studded Movie Trailers

Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube Matt Damon and Youtube sensation Sweet Brown appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Oscar Sunday.

After the Academy Awards were over, Jimmy Kimmel hosted his annual star-filled Oscar aftershow.

Taking note that many of this year’s nominees were adapted from novels, Kimmel suggested that the future of finding new Oscar gold is in viral videos.

Kimmel took wildly popular YouTube videos and made them into dramatic movie trailers with A-list stars ranging from Meryl Streep and Chris Hemsworth to Matt Damon and Kevin Spacey.

Martin Scorsese introduced “Bitman Begins” — a play on “Batman Begins” — which parodies “Charlie Bit My Finger.”

The cast: Chris and Liam Hemsworth (as the brothers), Meryl Streep, and Tom Hanks.

Morgan Freeman presented the trailer for “Sweet Brown,” which parodied “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That.”

The cast: Queen Latifah, Barkhad Abdi, Adam Driver, and Matt Damon

Angelica Houston introduced “Ameowdeus” which combined “Keyboard Cat,” “Hamster on a Piano,” and “Dramatic Chipmunk.”

The Cast: Kevin Spacey, Christoph Waltz, Gary Oldman, Ben Kingsley, Abbie Cornish, and Mandy Patinkin.

Bascially, this was “Amadeus” with Keyboard Cat filling in for the role of Mozart.

The best part of this was Kevin Spacey dressed up as a cat …

… along with Jimmy Kimmel as the viral dramatic Chipmunk:

Last, Andy Garcia introduced “David After Dentist Double Rainbow Oh My God! in 3D” based on “David After Dentist” and “Double Rainbow.”

The cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, and Seth Rogen

Catherine Zeta Jones played some sort of mystical Tooth Fairy.

Samuel L. Jackson was the dentist of your nightmares.

And Seth Rogen played a hippie.

This one got weird.

