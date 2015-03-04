Jimmy Kimmel swiftly shut down the entire anti-vaccination community

YouTube Jimmy Kimmel addressed the anti-vaxxing community on his March 2 show.

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel spent much of his show addressing anti-vaxxers, encouraging his massive audience to take vaccinating their kids seriously, and cracking jokes about how if you think you know more than doctors, you’re not allowed to visit medical professionals anymore.

Then, when the anti-vaxxers lashed out in response, Kimmel took the opportunity to address them again — this time, in a monologue that absolutely shuts them down.

“You probably aren’t going to take medical advice from a talk show host,” Kimmel proclaimed on his February 27 show, “but I do expect you to take it from…almost every doctor in the world. The thing about doctors is that they didn’t learn about the human body from their friends’ Facebook pages.”

His monologue was met with roaring laughter and applause, and followed up with a video made up of real doctors explaining why they believe in vaccinations.

“There is no reason not to vaccinate your kids,” one doctor said, “which is why I can’t f***ing believe we have to make this PSA.”

The anti-vaxxer tweets started rolling in.

Kimmel addressed these tweets and more on his March 2 show, sending his “community activists” out to the street to protest that it should be “a child’s right to choose” whether they should be vaccinated or not.

As you can expect, the results of the public mockery were pretty hilarious.

Kimmel capped off the proclamation with a bang: “I am not presenting both sides of the [anti-vaccination] argument just like I wouldn’t present the argument that pancakes make you gay. They don’t.”

Watch the full videos below. The first is from Feburary 27, and the follow-up is from March 2.

