Jimmy Kimmel really let Donald Trump have it for cancelling on his show

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t let Donald Trump get away with a last-minute cancellation on his show without some ribbing.

“You know Donald Trump was supposed to be here tonight,” the host, whose currently broadcasting from Brooklyn, told a booing audience on Tuesday night. “And now, he’s glad he didn’t come, I guess.”

Kimmel said Trump’s people called on Monday night to cancel his appearance. He called their excuse “cryptic” and that he had another important political commitment.

“But, he did want me to relay the message to you that if he had been here, he would have been great,” Kimmel said.

He went on to say that he can’t wait to hear what this political commitment was. “Why did he cancel? We told him there were cameras here, right?”

Trump has appeared this season on Fallon’s late-show competitors Stephen Colbert’s CBS “Late Show” and Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” on NBC.

His representative told Variety: “Unfortunately Mr. Trump now has a political obligation that will prevent him from joining as planned, but we have rescheduled to join in-studio in LA over the next few weeks.”

Watch Kimmel on Trump below (4:26 in):

http://abc.go.com/shows/jimmy-kimmel-live/episode-guide/2015-10/20-jay-z-tracy-morgan-music-from-tidal-x-1020



NOW WATCH: The 3 people Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer leans on for advice



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.