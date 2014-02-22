Jimmy Kimmel, Olympian Kate Hansen Reveal How They Pulled Off The Sochi Wolf Prank

U.S. Olympic luger Kate Hansen fooled millions of people Thursday after tweeting a video of a wolf roaming her dorm’s hallway in Sochi. 24 hours after it was posted, the YouTube video currently has nearly 2 million hits.

Turns out, prankster Jimmy Kimmel was behind the “Epic #SochiFail.”

Kimmel revealed his involvement on last night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” telling viewers, “Here’s the thing: That was not a Russian wolf. That was an American wolf. And I know this because the wolf is backstage right now. We shot the video and Kate Hansen posted it for us from her account and a media frenzy was born.”

Kimmel then played the full, un-edited version of the video, in which he later appears in a ski suit, asking, “Garfield? Garfield? Have you seen my wolf?”

Kimmel then Skyped in his co-conspirator, Kate Hansen, “the girl who tweeted wolf.”

After posting the video, Hansen told viewers “I just kind of laid low but then I heard people talking around the building and security started freaking out because it technically was a breach within athlete safety.”

“It kind of went a little crazy over here,” she added.

After the late night host asked Hansen if she got in any trouble for the gag, she revealed, “Honestly, there was a little more backlash than I thought there would be … but it was all worth it in the end.”

Kimmel then presented Hansen with the Olympic gold medal for pranking.

As for how the two pulled it off, Hansen sent Kimmel’s team a photo of her dorm in Sochi, which they then replicated.

“Our art department took 15 hours to construct an exact replica of Kate’s dorm, that’s how stupid our jobs are,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel then explained “we hired a real wolf, not a husky or a dog like everyone on the Internet is saying.”

The real wolf is a rescue named “Rugby.”

Watch Kimmel explain the stunt below and see the ensuing media clips:

