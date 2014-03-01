Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Los Angeles TV Reporters' Ridiculous Reactions To Impending Rainstorm

A big rainstorm is headed toward Los Angeles, just in time for Oscars Sunday, and the entire town is in a panic.

Jimmy Kimmel mocked local news’ ridiculous reactions to the (currently) pretty much non-existent rain, admitting, “We really don’t know what to do with ourselves when it rains here.”

After compiling the best news clips, Kimmel joked, “between now and Sunday we’re expected to get up to six inches of rain, they’re saying there could even be flash flooding. How cute would it be to see Ryan Seacrest doing red carpet interviews from a little row boat?”

Kimmel then showed a mashup of news clips stating that California, which is in the midst of a drought, should welcome the “much-needed rain.” Watch the funny segment below:

