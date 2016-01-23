Jimmy Kimmel reveals pre-fame Zac Efron moonwalking as Snoopy in his actual high school's musical

Zac Efron’s rise to fame involved a good dose of moonwalking.

The actor, starring in this weekend’s “Dirty Grandpa,” proudly told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show Thursday that he attended a “legit school, public school,” instead of attending an expensive private school or using private tutors like many child stars.

And Kimmel, in an homage to the movie that made Efron famous, “High School Musical,” got his hands on video of a young, pre-fame Efron singing in an actual high-school musical production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Efron, dressed as Snoopy, gives the performance his all — making sure those in the seats in the back hear every melodic word — and then breaks into the moonwalk. Yes, the slippery, floating dance move Michael Jackson made famous.

“Nice moonwalk, by the way, very impressive,” Kimmel told Efron after the video rolled.

“Back then, that crushed,” Efron insisted.

“Oh, that would crush right now if you did it, by the way,” Kimmel hinted as the crowd cheered.

Being a good sport, Efron gave us some moonwalk. And turns out he’s still got it.

Watch Efron break out the moves — then and now — below:



