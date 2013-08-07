'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Crashes Matt Damon's 'Elysium' Press Event

The Jimmy Kimmel / Matt Damon feud is back on.

During a segment of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the late night host’s sidekick Guillermo crashed a fake junket for Damon’s upcoming Sony flick “Elysium.”

Guillermo storms in saying he’s promoting a “new film” called “Estupido,” a true story about “a man from Boston who’s stupid” before showcasing another fake film featuring the star.

The entire fake feud started as a joke years ago when Kimmel sent fake apologies to the actor for not having enough time to interview him.

Hopefully, Damon will exact revenge by taking over the show again.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now that you’ve watched, take a closer look at the credits on the movie poster:

According to the poster, the fake film was written by Hugo Chavez and produced by Robert Rodriguez and Guillermo del Toro.

