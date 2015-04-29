Here's how the late night hosts handled Bruce Jenner jokes during opening monologues

After Bruce Jenner’s bombshell interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday, many watched to see how late night TV hosts would address the news that the Olympian-turned-reality TV star is transitioning into a woman.

While David Letterman avoided the topic completely, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back.

Kimmel went straight into the Jenner jokes during his opening monologue:

Kimmel says he thinks Jenner “came off very well,” joking that “he went from being kind of a boring man to a very charming woman. I think we may have found our next ‘Bachelorette.'”

He continued: “The interview got huge ratings, 17 million people tuned in to watch and it did not disappoint. I have to say the most shocking part to me was when Bruce told Diane that there was only one full-length mirror in the Kardashian house. I find that hard to believe.”

Kimmel addressed all of the most talked about points during the interview, like Jenner’s admission that he is a Republican:

“Among other things, Bruce Jenner identified himself as a conservative Republican. He said he believes the House and senate leaders, Mitch McConell and John Boehner, will support him and advocate for transgender issues. Oh yeah, of course they will, they’re probably having the buttons printed up as we speak. Billboards, banners, maybe some of those foam fingers!”

And what Jenner’s new name may be:

“One thing Bruce Jenner did not divulge during the two-hour special is what his new name would be. He said he didn’t want to reveal it because the media will go crazy, but I happen to know that the real reason he didn’t share his new name with Diane Sawyer is because his new female name is Diane Sawyer. He wanted to let he know privately that they would be sharing a name. One good thing about a new name is that Bruce can finally get things monogrammed — it’s tough to do that when your initials are BJ.”

“Turns out after all these years keeping up with the Kardashians, we should have been keeping up with him.”

Kimmel, who has previously feuded with Kanye West, also took the opportunity to take a jab at the rapper:

“Bruce also said that so far Kim has been the most accepting of the Kardashians, and the easiest to talk to. He said Kim credited her husband Kanye West with helping her understand how important it is to be true to yourself, which I agree with, but to a point. I think you should be true to yourself… until your self feels like walking on stage during someone else’s acceptance speech,” referencing West famously interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

“But good for Kanye, it says a lot about a family when Kanye West is the voice of reason.”

Jimmy Fallon, on the other hand, kept his Jenner jokes to a minimum:

Fallon opened his monologue by saying that Jenner made a “pretty big announcement” on Friday night, and then showed video footage of Jenner admitting that he’s a Republican.

The “Tonight Show” host then joked: “He declared he’s a woman and a Republican… In others words, the GOP finally found someone who might beat Hillary Clinton,” before chanting “Bruce 2016, Bruce 2016!”

After Fallon quoted Jenner as saying “For all intents and purposes, I’m a woman” during the interview, the host joked, “At which point, Joe Biden ran in and gave him a shoulder rub.”

Conan O’Brien kept it to just one joke:

During his monologue, O’Brien stated that Jenner was transitioning from male to female, and that he’s also a Republican. O’Brien then joked that Jenner is looking “forward to bashing Obamacare until he’s finished using it.”

Jenner’s famous family, however, has been very supportive since Friday’s revealing interview.

