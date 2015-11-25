A 7-year-old just schooled the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' cast in trivia

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel invited the cast of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” onto his show to play a game of “Star Wars” trivia.

Their opponent? A seven-year-old “genius” named Arden Hayes.



Hayes, a third grader from California who has made headlines in the past for his amazing memory and knowledge of the US presidents and the Gettysburg Address, squared off against cast members John Boyega, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, and Carrie Fisher. To make things a little more even, Kimmel kindly provided Hayes with a teammate, R2-D2 (though the little droid wasn’t much help).



“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams moderated the game. He kicked things off with a relatively easy question for Hayes.

“What was Luke planning to pick up at Tosche Station?” Abrams asked Hayes.

“The power converters,” Hayes replied, barely taking a second to think.

Next, Abrams asks the cast a question.

“Where did Uncle Owen tell Luke to take the droids into to have their memory erased?” he asked.

The cast has no idea. Check out their reactions.



The game continues in this pattern, with Hayes totally schooling the cast on questions about the Battle of Endor, and even the details about the detention block where Princess Leia was held. Even Carrie Fisher herself didn’t know.

It’s block AA-23. In case you were wondering.

Ultimately, Hayes wins 60 to zero.

“Have any of you seen Star Wars?” Kimmel asks the cast after their massive defeat.

Watch the entire video here or below.

