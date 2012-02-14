Jimmy Kimmel Is Getting Up To $2 Million A Year From YouTube

Photo: www.youtube.com

Thanks to the videos he posts to YouTube, Jimmy Kimmel is bringing in between $1 and $2 million in revenue a year, the Wall Street Journal’s Christopher Stewart reports.Kimmel’s YouTube presence is made up of eight to 12 clips a day of material that either got cut from the regular show or builds on his most popular skits. His channel has ~314,000 subscribers and 40 million total view, the show told the WSJ — about 230,000 per video.



Stewart writes:

The YouTube notion came in 2008, as Mr. Kimmel noticed that posted clips from his made-up battle with Matt Damon were getting millions of views across the Web. As the core age of late-night TV hovered in the 50s, Mr. Kimmel saw an opportunity to grab a younger audience. “We saw people putting it up [online] and thought, ‘We should do this ourselves,'” he said.

And Kimmel’s success also seems to be deflating the idea that a web presence would drain away viewers of its TV counterpart: Kimmel’s ABC show is the only major late-night program to see a year over year increase in viewership.

