Jimmy Kimmel Handed People An iPhone 4S, Told Them It Was An iPhone 5, And They LOVED It

Here’s some evidence that people don’t really care what the new iPhone looks like, just as long as it’s the new iPhone.



Jimmy Kimmel sent someone out to the streets of LA with an iPhone 4S. Kimmel told people they were playing with an iPhone 5. When they are told it’s the new iPhone, they start conjuring up all sorts of reasons why it crushes the iPhone 4S. Again, it is an iPhone 4S.



