Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2017 Oscars

Variety reports that comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 2017 Academy Awards.

Kimmel, host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has hosted the Emmy Awards in the past, though never the Oscars.

The 89th Academy Awards will air on ABC on February 26, 2017.

Given the shared network between the Oscars and Kimmel, and his comedy and hosting chops, the pick isn’t much of a surprise.

More details to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.