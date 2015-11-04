Jimmy Kimmel and parents ruin Halloween for kids again with candy prank

Jethro Nededog
Jimmy kimmel halloween candyABC

Jimmy Kimmel and cruel parents across the country did it again.

For the fourth year in a row, the late-night host asked parents to tell their kids that they had eaten all the Halloween candy, and then post the results on YouTube.

“We never run out of participants for this,” Kimmel said on last night’s show. “Every year, I think kids are going to know, they watch these videos, they will be too old to fall for it. I will be able to do this for as long as people continue to have sex.”

This year, a couple kids (as Kimmel feared) remembered the joke from past years and weren’t fooled. But they were the minority. The majority had meltdowns.

The range of reactions was quite vast. Some kids simply couldn’t believe that their parents could do such a thing, while others were surprisingly forgiving. But most were tremendously peeved.

Some had no problem expressing themselves.

Kimmel candy 1Play GIFABC

Some had no words.

Kimmel candy 8Play GIFABC

Some tried to bargain.

Kimmel candy 7Play GIFABC

Some had some help expressing themselves.

Kimmel candy 3Play GIFABC

Watch the whole segment below:

