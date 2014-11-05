Kids Meltdown After Parents Prank Them In Kimmel Segment 'I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy'

Each year, Jimmy Kimmel pranks the innocent children of America by having their parents tell them they ate their Halloween candy and then videotaping the reactions.

For the third year in a row, parents obliged with Kimmel’s request and uploaded their home videos to YouTube for the late night host to air in a segment called, “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy.”

The best reactions ranged from “you ruined my life” and “I’m not going to talk to you for the rest of your life” to

“you must have a belly ache.”

Some kids tried to stop the candy snatching as it happened:

Other refused to believe it was actually gone:

And then some had complete meltdowns.

Watch the full, funny Kimmel segment below:

