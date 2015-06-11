Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick trolls Warriors and Cavaliers players in hilarious video segment

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In what has now become a yearly occurrence, comedian Jimmy Kimmel sent out his sidekick and talk show personality, Guillermo Rodriguez (better known as simply Guillermo), to have some fun with players at the NBA Finals’ Media Day for a segment, very cleverly, called “Guillermo at the NBA Finals Media Day.”

While some players enjoyed Guillermo’s hilarious attempt at using a basketball as a microphone, his love of FatBooth, and his minute-long hugs, others — such as Iman Shumpert and LeBron James — didn’t appreciate Guillermo “trolling” them.

Some of the highlights of the video segment include Guillermo embracing Tristan Thompson while he answers other reporters questions, Kendrick Perkins vehemently refusing to answer Guillermo’s question in regards to which Disney princess he is, and LeBron James completely ignoring Guillermo’s presence.

NOW WATCH: How LeBron James spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.