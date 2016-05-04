Jimmy Kimmel will guest cohost 'Live' with Kelly Ripa after Michael Strahan leaves

ABC is keeping it in the family for Kelly Ripa’s first guest cohost after Michael Strahan leaves this month.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is slated to fill the cohosting seat on Monday, May 16.

Kimmel will kick off what will surely be several months of guest cohosts for the syndicated daytime show, as it searches for Ripa’s next permanent cohost after Strahan departs the show on Friday, May 13.

In addition to the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host, Seth Meyers, Josh Groban, Andy Cohen, and Anderson Cooper are reportedly booking days in Strahan’s vacated seat in the weeks to come.

Strahan is leaving “Live” for a full-time job at ABC’s “Good Morning America.” But he’s leaving ahead of his original scheduled exit over the summer after Ripa became angered that she was informed of the change just moments before it went public.

Strahan is being brought over to help “GMA” in the ratings war with NBC’s “Today.” While “GMA” has more total viewers, NBC wins with the target audience of 25- to 54-year-old viewers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.