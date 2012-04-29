Jimmy Kimmel Got Through His Correspondent's Dinner Routine Without Dying, But Just Barely

Photo: CSPAN

“Everything that is wrong with America is here in this room tonight.” Kimmel said early in his speech. It was honest moment in American life, and maybe the best line of speech. But other than that the president turned out to be a tough act to follow, and Kimmel just sort of lost steam.



He made jokes about the Secret Service, Kim Kardashian, Lindsey Lohan, Chris Christie’s weight, and how Obama isn’t going to win re-election. But they were hardly anything memorable about them.

Some lines just totally bombed, and you could tell Jimmy knew they would, the way he rushed through them.

Directed at Gingrich, “Why are you waiting until Tuesday to drop out. It’s time to Mitt or get off the pot.”

Groan.

Kimmel is funny, and we imagine that most of the jokes were good on paper, but the White House Correspondent’s Dinner is notoriously an easy crowd for the president and a tough one for the comedian. Kimmel’s performance went over the way Stephen Colbert’s did a few years ago–there were moments that just seemed weirdly preaching to a notoriously cynical crowd.

One thing we did like: every time one of Kimmel’s jokes seemed tough on the president, he said it was written by Jake Tapper, our favourite White House reporter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.