Jimmy Kimmel Got A Bunch Of People To Give Him Their Passwords On National Television

On his late night television show, Jimmy Kimmel reminded us once again that using “Password123” as a password for secure sites is never a good idea.

He decided to send someone to go out on the streets in LA and test out people’s internet security by asking them what their passwords were. And, of course, people gave their passwords out.

“It’s my dog’s name and then the year I graduated from high school,” one woman said.

“Oh what kind of dog do you have?” the interviewer asked.

“A chihuahua,” the woman exclaims.

“And what’s its name?”

“Jamison,” she says proudly.

Then the interviewer asks where the woman went to high school, and what year she graduated. The woman spills the beans.

Watch the entire video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

