Jimmy Kimmel's Audience Gave J.J. Abrams Advice For The Future Of 'Star Wars'

J.J. Abrams stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to discuss his new film, “Star Trek Into Darkness.”



Of course, Abrams is also directing Disney’s new “Star Wars” film, too.

While we don’t know much about the film set for a 2015 release, Abrams told Kimmel he’s currently getting through a case of writer’s block.

To help out, Kimmel offered up some audience suggestions for the future of the series.

Abrams didn’t find them very helpful.

Note that if you’ve seen Kimmel’s earlier interview with Harrison Ford on the same matter, it was more or less a followup.

