Jimmy Kimmel gained 9 pounds at SXSW

Jimmy Kimmel says he left Austin after an 8-day SXSW trip with a heavy souvenir — 9 lbs on his frame.

“I think Texas may have broken my stomach, I really do,” he told the audience of Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Even my yoga pants don’t fit,” he exclaimed to a laughing crowd.

SXSW is a week-long conference that takes place in Austin, Texas, every March.

It’s part tech conference, part music festival, and lots of food.

Lots and lots of food. In fact, Kimmel created a “Wall Of Food” for his viewers to show them just how much food was available to hungry event participants.

“This is every meal we ate on Tuesday,” he joked. In reality, it was nearly every meal he and Guillermo, Kimmel’s sidekick, had in Austin. As viewers looked at the photos, Kimmel challenged them to find photos of vegetables.

The dining establishments present at SXSW create a long list. On the event’s official site, a sidebar called “SouthBites” allows visitors to plan ahead and prepare their stomachs.

“East Side King, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Goro & Gun, Micklethwaite Craft Meats, Burro Cheese Kitchen, Garbo’s Lobster Truck, Be More Pacific, Chi’lantro, SLAB BBQ, Cazamance, The Seedling, The Butcher’s Son, Foreign & Domestic, Holy Kombucha, The Duk Truck, Ms. P’s Electric Cock, House of Card Coffee House, The Peached Tortilla, Phamily Bites, The Waffle Bus, Gourdough’s Big. Fat. Doughnuts,” the site lists.

Kimmel recently lost a good amount of weight, and told Glamour magazine:

I decided it was time to lose weight. Buying a scale was a big turning point, and now I weigh myself. I get depressed if it’s over a certain number, and I’m pleased if it’s under a certain number. My wife does this weird thing called exercising, which I want no part of. Honestly, even if I were unemployed, I would somehow find a way not to have time to go to the gym. Instead, I’m on the two-five diet. On Monday and Thursday I eat only 600 calories or less and am starving at my desk. But the rest of the week? I eat like I’ve been on an island and then got dropped off in front of an all-you-can-eat buffet in Las Vegas.

You can watch Kimmel’s entire “Wall Of Food” clip here and below:

