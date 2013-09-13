Jimmy Kimmel Tricks Fashion Week Attendees With Fake Designer Names

Fresh off his viral video that fooled the internet, Jimmy Kimmel’s latest prank involves duping some “fashion insiders” at New York Fashion Week.

The late night host sent his “Lie Witness News” camera crew to Lincoln Center, where an interviewer asked people coming out of fashion shows what they thought of fake designers like “George Costanza,” “Eddie Munster” and “Willy Loman.”

Kimmel’s correspondent also asked people about models walking down the runway with watermelons on their heads — which didn’t happen — and the fake new “uni-boot” from Christian Louboutin.

Watch the fashion posers hilariously respond below:

