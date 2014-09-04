Jimmy Kimmel Creates Fake Apple Commercial Mocking Celebrity Photo Hacking Scandal

Jimmy Kimmel mocked the massive celebrity phone hacking scandal on Tuesday’s show.

He opened his monologue by joking, “I think you can tell how good or bad of a person you are based on how many seconds you wait to Google ‘Jennifer Lawrence nude’ — anything under 60, you’re going to hell.”

Kimmel continued that he feels like “the CEO of Apple should be forced to apologise in the nude” and thinks people who defend the hackers are ridiculous:

“Some people are making the argument that celebrities shouldn’t have been storing pictures on their phones or computers, which is truly a silly thing to say. It’s like if you mailed somebody a Polaroid, put a stamp on the letter, and someone at the post office opened it, made copies, and sent them around.”

Kimmel’s team went so far as to make a mock Apple commercial:

“You Love Apple products…”

“You use them to share your life…”

“ALL of your life.”

“And since you saved your photos to iCloud, we have them too and you can never delete them.”

“Now buy the new iPhone and the nine iPhones that come after that…”

“Or we will send them to your grandma.”

“Apple. We’ve got you by the nuts.”

Watch Kimmel’s full bit below:

