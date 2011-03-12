Jimmy Kimmel Evacuated From Polynesian Island

Jimmy Kimmel was happily vacationing on an island in the French Polynesia.



Then the tsunami struck and according to his Twitter feed, “Suddenly, relaxing on an island in the South Pacific isn’t so relaxing anymore. Good thing I brought my aqua stilts.”

The host was “glued to CNN” and “a good solid 7 [on a 1-10 fright scale]. on a small island, with no high ground.”

Soon after, he and his companions evacuated the island. Kimmel hasn’t posted anything since.

Of course, he did also tweet, “thanks again for the concern – I am now worried others will worry if I don’t tweet – but if I don’t, don’t.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.