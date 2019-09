Jimmy Kimmel got a little help from Zooey Deschanel, Christina Hendricks, Mindy Kaling, Lena Dunham, Kathy Bates and Ellen DeGeneres in this pre-taped video before his Emmys opening monologue.



Watch the Best Actress nominees knock some sense into Kimmel below:



