A joke about the skyrocketing price of prescription drugs made its way into the Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel managed to bring pharmaceutical drug pricing to the Emmys on Sunday.

The host said his mum had made 7,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, which he then passed out to the audience with the help of the cast from “Stranger Things.”

While passing out brown bags stuffed with sandwiches, Kimmel joked that for those with a peanut allergy, they were seriously out of luck if they happened to have an allergic reaction.

“If you’re allergic to peanuts, well I guess this is goodbye, because we can only afford one EpiPen,” Kimmel said.

The EpiPen, a device used in emergencies to treat severe allergic reactions, has come under fire in recent weeks after it came to light that the price of two pens is now 500% more than was nine years ago. A two-pack now costs around $600.

Jimmy Kimmel Live via YouTube Jimmy Kimmel, explaining to the audience how few EpiPens they had available.

Mylan, the company that makes the EpiPen hasn’t lowered the price of the drug. Instead, to fend off the public outrage it’s facing, the company raised its copay-coupon system to cover $300 of people’s out-of-pocket cost. The compay has also said that it would make an “authorised generic” version of the EpiPen that would cost $300 for a two-pack, half the list price of the branded drug.

Mylan’s CEO Heather Bresch will be appearing before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to discuss the drug’s price increases over the years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.