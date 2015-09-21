Jimmy Kimmel ate his Emmy nomination envelope

Kevin Winter / Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: TV personality Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Jimmy Kimmel was supposed to announce the winner for the lead actor of a comedy series at the Emmys on Sunday night.

He did, but only after he cut and chewed up the Emmy envelope.

Kimmell walked on stage and noted how protective the Emmy committee is of the envelopes before the ceremony begins. But then the cards are just handed, security-free, to hosts like Kimmel who can really give the award to whomever they choose.

“They keep these envelopes in a locked brief case attached to a man’s wrist, there’s so much security and then they just hand it to me,” Kimmel told the audience. “Now really, I can give the Emmy to whoever I want … What are they going to do, stop the show?”

Kimmel mulled this idea for a moment, then continued.

“I have so much power right now. So now I don’t know what to do here. Let’s see what’s on it.”

Kimmel opened the envelope and peeked at name, then decided to get rid of the evidence.

“You know if I tear the card or I could eat the card, although I don’t want to eat the card,” Kimmel said.

In the end, Kimmel got to chewing.

“So I’ll just cut the name part so the name is right on here now, and I’ll eat it,” Kimmel said, stuffing the name portion in his mouth and announced the nominees between chews.

Kimmel then pretended to forget which name was on the card after the envelope was in his mouth. “I know it was a man,” he said.

In the end, “Transparent’s” Jeffrey Tambor took home the Emmy. But fellow nominee Matt LeBlanc got the last say.

