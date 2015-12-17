Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump read over-the-top children's book, 'Winners Aren't Losers'

Billionaire businessman Donald Trump appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night and saw his unusual health report mocked by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

On Monday, the Republican presidential candidate released a health summary by his doctor written in Trump-style superlatives.

Kimmel simply read the report aloud in front of Trump as the late-night host and the audience burst out in laughter.

“I said, ‘Doc, I want to tell you: I’ll be the healthiest president ever!'” Trump recalled Wednesday. “And he said, ‘I think I agree.’ And I think he probably took my words and he put them down. He’s actually a good doctor — so far a great doctor.”

Later in the interview, Kimmel brought out a children’s book supposedly written by Trump and read it out loud to the real-estate mogul. The faux-book, titled “Winners Aren’t Losers,” appeared to be modelled after Dr. Seuss’s children’s book but actually mocked Trump’s campaign shtick.

“Winners aren’t losers. They’re winners, like me. A loser’s a loser, which one will you be?” Kimmel read aloud. “Winners do deals. And winners get rich. While sad little losers just sit there and b—-.”

“Could be a big seller,” Trump joked.

“My daughter loves it,” Kimmel replied as he continued reading the book:

The dog is a loser. And frankly I pity it. This dog did bad deals. This dog is an idiot. And poor Mr. Bear, he must feel like a loser, valeting that 2006 PT Cruiser. This lobster’s a loser. Throw him in the pot. I like a lobster who doesn’t get caught.

Kimmel added, “Now here are some frogs I do not like at all. We must kick these frogs out and then build a wall! Oh the places you’ll go on your yacht, on your plane — with your suits from Milan and your wives from Ukraine.”

Trump read the final lines of the book himself.

