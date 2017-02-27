Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocks Trump in Oscars opening

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 2017 Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel certainly pulled inspiration from President Donald Trump for some biting commentary about the leader during his Oscars monologue on Sunday.

“This broadcast is being watched live by millions of Americans and around the world in more than 225 countries that now hate us,” Kimmel began, referencing Trump’s strained relationships with certain countries, for example Sweden. “And I think that is an amazing thing.”

But the host quickly found a balance with the opening joke by making a plea to Americans for unity.

“As you know, I don’t have to tell anybody, the country is divided right now. People have been telling me, ‘It’s time to bring people together. You have to say something to unite us.’ Let’s just get something straight off the top: I can’t do that. There’s only one Braveheart in this room, and he’s not going to unite us either,” Kimmel said, referring to Mel Gibson, who appeared awkward in a reaction shot.

That didn’t mean that Kimmel was done with Trump, though. He soon referenced the opinion of many of the president’s detractors that his policies, including his embattled travel ban affecting those from seven predominantly Muslim countries and refugees.

“I want to say thank you to Mr. Trump,” Kimmel said. “Remember last year when the Oscars were considered racist? That’s done. Thanks to him.”

Kimmel also had to recognise the ongoing war of words between Trump and celebrated actress Meryl Streep. Trump called Streep “overrated” after her impassioned speech criticising him at the Golden Globes.

“We are here tonight to honour great actors, but we’re also here to honour the actors who seem great, but actually really aren’t,” Kimmel joked of Streep, who’s nominated for her 20th Oscar this year. “Of all the ‘great’ actors here in Hollywood, one in particular has stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances… Meryl Streep has phoned it in for more than 50 films over the course of her lacklustre career.”

Even Trump’s daughter wasn’t safe from Kimmel’s hits. He also poked fun at her ailing apparel business, which was recently dropped by Nordstrom and other retailers.

“Nice dress, by the way,” Kimmel told Streep. “Is that an Ivanka?”

While expressing how special the Oscars are, Kimmel took a final jab at Trump during his monologue by making fun of the president’s love of tweeting, especially in the early-morning hours.

“We’re at the Oscars, the Academy awards,” Kimmel said. “You’re nominated, you got to come, your families are nominated, your friends. Some of you will be able to come up here on the stage tonight and give a speech that the president of the United States will tweet about in all caps during his 5 a.m. bowel movement tomorrow.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.