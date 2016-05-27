Jimmy Kimmel to Donald Trump: 'Were you full of s--- when you praised Hillary Clinton?'

Jimmy Kimmel questioned Donald Trump over his past praise for Hillary Clinton when interviewing the presumptive Republican nominee on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night.

He even asked whether the Manhattan billionaire was “full of s—.”

“In 2008, I want to get this right, you said Hillary would make an excellent president,” Kimmel said. “And as recently as 2012 you said you thought she was terrific. What did she do, what happened?”

Trump didn’t deny his past praise, and said that “when I am a businessman … I speak well of everybody.”

“If people ask me about politicians, I speak well,” he continued. “So when they ask me about Hillary, she’s wonderful. The husband, everybody’s wonderful, and that’s the way it is. And including contributions. They ask me for contributions, I give contributions.”

“So you were full of s— when you said that,” Kimmel shot back.

“A little bit,” Trump said. “Maybe, maybe.”

Watch Trump’s comments on Kimmel’s show below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.