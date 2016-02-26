Jimmy Kimmel made a Donald Trump ad from his 'poorly educated' supporters

One line from Donald Trump’s victory speech after the Nevada caucus earlier this week has become something of a running joke online: “We won with poorly educated — I love the poorly educated.”

Jimmy Kimmel is so in love with Trump’s shout-out to his less-educated supporters, apparently, that he made a mock-political ad for the candidate from that group and aired it on his late-night show Wednesday.

This is what Kimmel imagines Trump might look like to some of his base: defending us from “terists,” sealing the Mexican border (here to the north), and watching out for North Korean leader Lil’ Kim.

Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

