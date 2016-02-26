Jimmy Kimmel made a Donald Trump ad from his 'poorly educated' supporters

Paul Schrodt
Donald trump adABC

One line from Donald Trump’s victory speech after the Nevada caucus earlier this week has become something of a running joke online: “We won with poorly educated — I love the poorly educated.”

Jimmy Kimmel is so in love with Trump’s shout-out to his less-educated supporters, apparently, that he made a mock-political ad for the candidate from that group and aired it on his late-night show Wednesday.

This is what Kimmel imagines Trump might look like to some of his base: defending us from “terists,” sealing the Mexican border (here to the north), and watching out for North Korean leader Lil’ Kim.

Watch below.

 

