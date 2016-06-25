Jimmy Kimmel and Aloe Blacc made a song about NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo and it's amazing

Don’t you just hate those days when nothing’s going your way? Or maybe you just need a little pick-me-up to get you through the rest of the day? If you feel this way, Jimmy Kimmel teamed up with Aloe Blacc and Dikembe Mutombo to make a song that will make anyone feel great.

Amazing.

Finally, a solution to our everyday common woes has arrived! Feel better?

