Jimmy Kimmel and Aloe Blacc made a song about NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo and it's amazing

Don’t you just hate those days when nothing’s going your way? Or maybe you just need a little pick-me-up to get you through the rest of the day? If you feel this way, Jimmy Kimmel teamed up with Aloe Blacc and Dikembe Mutombo to make a song that will make anyone feel great.
Amazing.
Finally, a solution to our everyday common woes has arrived! Feel better?
NOW WATCH: 8 awesome facts about golf phenom Jordan Spieth
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.