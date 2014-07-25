Jimmy Kimmel Told People A $US20 Casio Is An Apple Smartwatch, And They Totally Believed Him

Jimmy Kimmel proved this week that if you slap an Apple logo on something, chances are people will think it’s really awesome.

He sent a crew to Hollywood Boulevard to gauge people’s interest in an “Apple smartwatch.”

But the “smartwatch” was nothing more than a $US20 Casio watch.

In the beginning of the segment, Kimmel talks about the “iTime” patent that Apple filed in 2011 but was just published this week.

The interviewer asks people whether they like specific features on the watch.

“Are you excited that it’s always in Aeroplane mode?” the interviewer asks a woman.

“That’s good,” the woman says. “Definitely saves on some battery.”

For what it’s worth, Casio batteries last around 10 years. So she’s onto something!

Another fan of the device likes that it tells the date as well as the time. He also likes that it has an alarm, is water resistant, and has a countdown timer.

“I’m pretty impressed,” he says while holding the plastic Casio. “Those are all the things I would ask for in a watch.”

And then some people don’t need a backlight or time-telling capabilities to colour them impressed.

“I just like that it has an Apple insignia on the back,” says one guy.

This isn’t the first time that Kimmel has pulled a similar prank on innocent passersby. Last year he tricked people into thinking the new iPhone had a scent.

Check out the segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.