Jimmy Kimmel brought out Troompa-Loompas to shame Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel made an unforgettable statement about Donald Trump’s frequent name-calling on his “Live!” show Tuesday.

“We combed through a treasure trove of trash talk to bring you this delightfully disparaging montage,” Kimmel said, before playing a lengthy video of Trump’s many put-downs along the campaign trail.

Trump’s penchant for insults is so profuse that the New York Times counted 229 people, places, and things the presumptive GOP candidate has insulted as of June 17.

“He’s really good at it. He loves to dole out insults,” Kimmel said.

The host doesn’t appreciate the name-calling, so he brought out a unique group of performers to deliver a message to Trump: the Troompa-Loompas.

As their name suggests, Troompa-Loompas are very similar to the Oompa-Loompas from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” But the colour of their skin and their hairstyle have more than a passing resemblance to the real estate mogul-turned-presidential candidate.

Watch it below:

