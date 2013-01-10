Jimmy Kimmel Beats Jay Leno In First Night Of New Time Slot

Jimmy Kimmel beat Jay Leno and David Letterman in his show’s first night competing in the same time slot.

The people have spoken!According to preliminary Nielsen numbers, Jimmy Kimmel trumped reigning late night king Jay Leno during his debut night in the competitive 11:35 PM time slot.



“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” had a .99 rating compared to a 0.78 rating for “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” and a 0.63 rating for “The Late Show With David Letterman,” reports The Wrap.

As of January 8, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” moved from midnight to the 11:35pm time slot — putting the show in direct competition with CBS’ “Late Show” with David Letterman and NBC’s “Tonight Show” with Jay Leno.

Kimmel opened the show by joking about his improved air time, saying, “I am now 25 minutes closer to my lifelong dream of co-hosting ‘The View’.”

“I understand what’s at stake here, and I don’t take this responsibility lightly, especially with the Kanye West-Kim Kardashian baby on the way,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue. “This is the time I shine bright like a diamond,” he continued, referencing a Rihanna song lyric.

But what do Kimmel’s veteran competition think of the new kid on the block?

“I want to wish you the best of luck when you move the show,” Kimmel’s ultimate idol Letterman told him during a November interview. “I think it’ll be exciting. I think you’re going to be perfect at 11:30 … I couldn’t be happier than to have you in the running.”

As for what Kimmel thinks of his other competition, Leno, he has bluntly stated, “Everyone is better than Leno.”

And now it appears “everyone” agrees, unless it’s beginners luck thanks to the time change hype.

Stay tuned.

