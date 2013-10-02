Jimmy Kimmel Asks Pedestrians: Obamacare Or The Affordable Care Act?

Jimmy Kimmel is doing something other than fighting with Kanye West this week.

In his latest stunt, Kimmel sent his “Lie Witness News” camera crew to Hollywood Boulevard to ask people if they were for Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act.

“As you may know, Obamacare is a nickname for the Affordable Care Act, they’re the same thing,” Kimmel explained to viewers. “But lo and behold we found people who didn’t know that — but that didn’t stop them from weighing in on it.”

Responses were overwhelmingly in support of the Affordable Care Act, and against Obamacare.

Some said Obamacare has “a lot of holes in it and it needs to be revamped,” while others even called it un-American.

Watch the segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

