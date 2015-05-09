Jimmy Kimmel asks little kids which parent they love more -- and the dads look incredibly uncomfortable

It’s almost Mother’s Day and what better way to celebrate than by accosting young children on the streets and demanding them to choose who they love more: Mummy or Daddy?

Jimmy Kimmel sent a video team to talk to families with little kids. Once the parents heard the question their kids were being asked, they looked visibly uncomfortable.

This little kid was asked which parent he loved more, and he seemed to think on the question for a second before ultimately pointing to his mum.

“Mummy!” one little guy shouted into the mic. When he was asked why mummy, he simply shouted “Daddy!”

His parents laughed, but poor dad! Kind of like being picked last for gym.

A bunch of kids answered “both,” but were prompted by the interviewer to choose.

“You only have one life preserver!” he informed them.

“My mum,” the kids ultimately decided.

“Would you trade your dad for Spiderman?” he asked one young boy.

“OK!” he eagerly replied.

Actually, most kids declared “mummy” to a bunch of dejected-looking fathers. Better luck in June, when it’s your day, guys!

Here’s the full video (h/t The Wrap):

