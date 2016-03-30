Jimmy Kimmel and Ashton Kutcher, an Uber investor, compare their user scores on the app

Jimmy Kimmel gave Ashton Kutcher a lesson in increasing his Uber user rating. The funny thing is that the “That ’70s Show” alum is an investor in the popular car service company.

The late-night host and Kutcher decided to compare Uber user ratings (the average given to them by drivers) on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” In the end, they discovered that Kimmel’s 4.8 rating just beats Kutcher’s 4.79 score.

Both had their theories on what kept their ratings from being perfect fives. Kutcher thinks a ride home after getting drunk with his father-in-law could’ve done it.

“I had a night with Mila’s dad where we were drinking vodka, and I was not driving home, and the Uber was of great assistance,” Kutcher remembered. “I don’t know how I got in the house. I don’t know how I got in the car, but apparently I remembered to press the Uber button.”

Kimmel believes that getting into the wrong car may have done it for him. “We didn’t realise it until we got to [the other person’s] destination,” Kimmel recalled. “It was a whole mess. So I think the guy punished me for that.”

As for beating Kutcher’s rating, the host chalked it up to giving his drivers cash tips. But Kutcher pointed out that in addition to safety concerns for drivers carrying a lot of cash, tipping goes against Uber’s design.

“Nobody’s saying you can’t give someone a tip. But the idea of the service is you get into a car, you take the ride, you get out of the car, and it’s done,” Kutcher, whose new Netflix comedy “The Ranch” premieres on Friday, said. “It’s not that weird sort of exchange moment.”

“I’m still gonna tip,” Kimmel stated defiantly. “Maybe that’s why my rating’s higher than yours.”

Watch Kimmel and Kutcher compare Uber ratings below:

