Marathon Bombings No Laughing Matter To Late Night Hosts — Here's Today's Buzz

- Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O’Brien all took time out of their Monday night monologues to address Monday’s bombing at the Boston Marathon. Kimmel opened his show with: “Very bad things happened today for no good reason. And our thoughts are with the people of Boston and everyone who is suffering as a result of the bombings at the marathon. It’s a disgusting thing. I don’t understand it. But my job is to make you laugh, so I will try to do that — and I will probably fail. I’m failing already.”
- Ozzy Osbourne says he is 44 days sober and despite reports, still married. “I’m just trying to be a better person.”
- Rihanna canceled her Monday night concert in Houston, Texas due to illness. LiveNation announced that fans can either hold onto their tickets to be honored at a future date or obtain refunds. Rihanna previously called off two shows on her “Diamonds” World Tour because of laryngitis.
- After six years of opening “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, Faith Hill announced on Monday that the primetime broadcast will not begin with her rendition of “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” when it returns next fall. “Difficult decision. Kinda emotional. Love all u guys at SNF – I’ll b watching!!!”
- Tom Cruise has just been cast in another sci-fi movie: “Yukikaze,” based on a Japanese novel series by Chohel Kamayashi which takes place “three decades after the alien force JAM invaded earth through a dimensional porthole that appeared over Antarctica. While humans beat back the attack, they form a special combat force to eradicate the alien threat on its home planet.”
- Harvey Weinstein and his fashion designer-wife Georgina Chapman have welcomed a baby boy, their second child together. The little tycoon’s name has not been announced publicly yet.
- Beyoncé bared all wearing a sequin-encrusted bodysuit on the opening night of her Mrs. Carter tour in Belgrade.
- Kim Kardashian ogles her sister Kendall’s skinny model body in the below “creepy” video:
