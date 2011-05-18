UPFRONTS 2011: Jimmy Kimmel Makes Everybody Uncomfortable At The ABC Presentation, Including His Own Bosses

Jimmy Kimmel was hauled in for some comic relief at the ABC upfront this afternoon — and though potshots at other networks are par for the course, his barbs were particularly sharp.



Here, our favourites:

On the advertisers in attendance:

“Remember all those shows we were so excited about last fall? We cancelled all of them. And yet here you all are. I think you may have a gambling problem.”

On ABC’s “Shark Tank”:

“You know what someone should invent on ‘Shark Tank?’ Something to replace ‘Shark Tank.'”

On Fox’s “The X Factor”:

“I think it’s the best idea of 2002. It’s like ‘American Idol’ meets a mirror.”

On NBC’s desperate situation — Kimmel joked that they’ll sell ads on Groupon this year:

“You can get a 30-second spot on ‘The Office’ and a Thai massage for 35 bucks.”

On networks losing viewers due to technology… and other things:

“CBS is losing them due to natural causes.”

On Ashton Kutcher joining “Two and a Half Men”:

“He did a very good job replacing Bruce Willis.”

Kimmel closed by asking for a standing ovation. The audience declined.

He sucked it up: “We’ll save it for next year.”

