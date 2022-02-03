Jimmy John’s opened its first store with a drive-thru as the trend takes over the industry — here’s what it looks like

Jimmy John’s just unveiled its first-ever drive-thru in Barstow, Florida, which is now open.

The restaurant is optimized for digital orders, Jimmy John’s says.

Like many modern drive-thru designs, the new concept will feature two lanes.

One lane will be dedicated to mobile pickup, while the other is a more traditional lane.

The lanes are located on either side of the restaurant, efficiently using the small space and decreasing wait times.

Customers will also have the option to pickup orders at carryout lockers for a contactless experience.

The new restaurant will still be “freaky fast,” Jimmy John’s said.

The design fits in with the trend of contemporary looking glass restaurants with clean lines, as described to Insider by Tom Cook, principal at King Casey restaurant consulting agency. Source: Insider

Drive-thrus have been key to the survival of many chains during the pandemic, and remain popular with customers across the industry. Source: Insider

Double lane drive-thrus, like the McDonald’s one pictured here, have become the norm across fast food.

Drive-thrus typically make up around 70% of sales at fast-food chains, but as the pandemic closed dining rooms, chains like Wendy’s and McDonald’s reported drive-thrus making up nearly 90% of sales. Drive-thru windows. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider Source: Insider

Now that two lanes have become standard, some chains are taking more experimental approaches. ‘s new concept is set to open in summer 2022. Taco Bell Source: Insider

A Taco Bell franchisee plans to open a massive four-lane drive-thru in Minnesota this summer. ‘s new concept is set to open in summer 2022. Taco Bell Source: Insider

Jimmy John’s is also on trend with the lane dedicated to mobile orders. Taco Bell launched its Go Mobile restaurants last year, with a lane for in-app orders. Two drive-thru lanes. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider Source: Insider

Nearly every major quick service chain is getting in on drive-thrus.

Even Chipotle got into the game with Chipotlanes, which the company is growing at a quick pace thanks to their success. Chipotlane. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Drive-thrus seem to be key to surviving in the new fast food climate. Starbucks has embraced them further, closing lower-performing mall locations in favor of more suburban and rural drive-thrus. Source: Insider