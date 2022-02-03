Search

Jimmy John’s opened its first store with a drive-thru as the trend takes over the industry — here’s what it looks like

Mary Meisenzahl
Jimmy John's 2
  • Jimmy John’s opened its first drive-thru restaurant in Florida.
  • The new restaurant has two drive-thru lanes and lockers for mobile order pickup.
  • Drive-thrus exploded during the pandemic, and many chains are growing their numbers. 
Jimmy John’s just unveiled its first-ever drive-thru in Barstow, Florida, which is now open.
Jimmy Joh 's drive-thru
The restaurant is optimized for digital orders, Jimmy John’s says.
Jimmy Joh 's drive-thru
Like many modern drive-thru designs, the new concept will feature two lanes.
Jimmy Joh 's drive-thru
One lane will be dedicated to mobile pickup, while the other is a more traditional lane.
Jimmy Joh 's drive-thru
The lanes are located on either side of the restaurant, efficiently using the small space and decreasing wait times.
Jimmy Joh 's drive-thru
Customers will also have the option to pickup orders at carryout lockers for a contactless experience.
Jimmy Joh 's drive-thru
The new restaurant will still be “freaky fast,” Jimmy John’s said.
Jimmy Joh 's drive-thru
The design fits in with the trend of contemporary looking glass restaurants with clean lines, as described to Insider by Tom Cook, principal at King Casey restaurant consulting agency.
Jimmy Joh 's drive-thru
Source: Insider
Drive-thrus have been key to the survival of many chains during the pandemic, and remain popular with customers across the industry.
Jimmy Joh 's drive-thru
Source: Insider
Double lane drive-thrus, like the McDonald’s one pictured here, have become the norm across fast food.
McDonald's drive-thru review
Drive-thrus typically make up around 70% of sales at fast-food chains, but as the pandemic closed dining rooms, chains like Wendy’s and McDonald’s reported drive-thrus making up nearly 90% of sales.
Taco Bell Go Mobile drive-thru windows
Drive-thru windows. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Source: Insider
Now that two lanes have become standard, some chains are taking more experimental approaches.
Taco Bell drive-thru concept
‘s new concept is set to open in summer 2022. Taco Bell
Source: Insider
A Taco Bell franchisee plans to open a massive four-lane drive-thru in Minnesota this summer.
Taco Bell drive-thru concept
‘s new concept is set to open in summer 2022. Taco Bell
Source: Insider
Jimmy John’s is also on trend with the lane dedicated to mobile orders. Taco Bell launched its Go Mobile restaurants last year, with a lane for in-app orders.
Taco Bell Go Mobile drive thru
Two drive-thru lanes. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Source: Insider
Nearly every major quick service chain is getting in on drive-thrus.
Shake shack drive thru
Even Chipotle got into the game with Chipotlanes, which the company is growing at a quick pace thanks to their success.
Chipotlane
Chipotlane. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Drive-thrus seem to be key to surviving in the new fast food climate. Starbucks has embraced them further, closing lower-performing mall locations in favor of more suburban and rural drive-thrus.
Starbucks drive-thru
Source: Insider
Though it’s Jimmy John’s first drive-thru, parent company Inspire Brands has plenty of experience. The company also owns Arby’s, Dunkin’, and Sonic.
DD drive thru

